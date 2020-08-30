Here’s How to Watch the 2020 MTV VMAs

Ariana Grande, performing here at the 2018 VMAs, will take the awards stage again once tonight, along with BTS, Lady Gaga, and more. Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage

We might not know exactly where the hell in the five boroughs they will be physically broadcasting from, but the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are tonight, Sunday, August 30, and between host Keke Palmer and the show’s numerous outdoor venues, you clearly want to be watching them. You can, of course, watch the VMAs on MTV (you know, like the channel on television?), as well as ten other ViacomCBS channels including BET, VH1, and Comedy Central. If you don’t have a traditional TV set up, you can livestream the show at MTV.com and on the network’s app by signing in with your cable subscription login, or through streaming services like Hulu Live, Sling TV, YouTube TV, or any other platform that offers live television.

This evening’s performers include Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga teaming up for their early-summer bop “Rain on Me,” BTS performing their single “Dynamite,” Miley Cyrus singing her new song “Midnight Sky,” DaBaby, Doja Cat, the Weeknd, Maluma, Black Eyed Peas (of all bands!), and many more. The awards show kicks off at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. EST tonight, though you can check out the pre-show, exclusively on MTV, starting at 6:30 p.m. EST.