Hulu Cancels High Fidelity, Makes Our List Of Top 5 Greatest TV Heartbreaks

Photo: Hulu

The only musical Zoe you’ll see on your television screen from now on is Zoe and her extraordinary playlist. Deadline reports that Hulu has canceled its critically acclaimed series High Fidelity after one season. A reimagining of the 1995 novel by Nick Hornby and film starring John Cusack, High Fidelity starred Zoe Kravitz as Rob, a lovesick, music-obsessed millennial working at a record shop in rapidly gentrifying Brooklyn revisiting her top five heartbreaks of all time. Executive produced by Kravitz, the series was originally developed for Disney+ before moving away from the family friendly streaming platform to Hulu due to its adult subject matter. The series set itself apart with an impeccably curated soundtrack, a surprising bottle episode, and an impressive, grounded performance from Kravitz. Per Deadline the decision to cancel High Fidelity was apparently not an easy one and came to pass after “lengthy negotiations” which involved Hulu and ABC Signature Studios. Along with the stellar Kravitz, High Fidelity also starred Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Unfortunately, fans will never know what happens with Rob and Clyde and Russel, Simon and his cute boyfriend, and Cherise and her Joni Mitchell meets Prince meets 70’s funk meets afro-futurism band. Sigh, at least we got to hear Da’Vine Joy Randolph sing “I Believe” during the last moments of the show. Still, we’d love to go to a dive bar in Brooklyn with Rob right now and talk about how much this sucks.