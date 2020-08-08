Winnie the Bish Gets Woke in the Trailer for His New Hulu Show

No, this definitely isn’t a prank, or even a classic mess around: New Girl star Lamorne Morris is back on television and starring in the new Hulu series Woke, with the trailer making its debut on Friday. In the comedy, Morris portrays a cartoonist just on the brink of stardom with his cutesy Toast and Butter comic books, but an unsettling encounter with the police makes him reevaluate his milquetoast (heh) life, priorities, and artwork. “Why is it that people of color are always having to stand for something in our work?” he tells a friend. “That’s why I keep it light.” Keeping it light might be impossible now, given that inanimate objects are starting to talk to him and encourage a woke awakening. The show will premiere on September 9.

