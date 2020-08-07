For those of us whose lives were irrevocably changed by Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga earlier this summer, today is a blessing. For Icelandic musician and real-life 2020 Eurovision contestant Daði Freyr (pronounced dah-dee frey-er for those who did not tune into our little Icelandic lesson), it is less so. It seems his YouTube channel has been inundated with the cries of a million Will Ferrell fans demanding one song and one song only: “Play ‘JaJa Ding Dong!’” It may be the next logical step following his cover of “Volcano Man” earlier this summer, but that doesn’t seem to make it any less painful for him. Luckily, he delivers a dance version, blessed by his delightfully rich vocals, that’s perfect for a summer Friday (a term rendered mostly meaningless in 2020, but one we should respect nonetheless). And while it is, as he himself says, “the first and last time” he will play the track, the anger on his face as he stands amid a picturesque Icelandic wilderness makes it clear: The elves have done this, likely in an attempt to lift the curse of the recently announced American Song Contest. Here’s hoping it works.

