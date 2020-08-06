Very Carrie Bradshaw voice: I couldn’t help but wonder … is it her boyfriend that the lead of Charlie Kaufman’s new movie is trying to break up with … or reality? Netflix has released the trailer for Kaufman’s new film, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, a topsy-turvy, almost-breakup movie: Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemons play a couple near the end of their relationship, but when she comes home to meet his parents, things get weird. Per Netflix: “Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake’s mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world.” Stay tuned for the Toni Collette–Motherhood–Cinematic Universe once again not getting the acclaim it deserves! Stream it on Netflix September 4.

Related