J Balvin and Roddy Ricch No Longer Performing at VMAs

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

J Balvin and Roddy Ricch have dropped out of MTV’s Video Music Awards on August 30. Per Variety, the decision came about as a result of “logistical hurdles” due to an increased concern for health and safety. Balvin told fans he was recovering from COVID-19 on August 14, saying, “My message to those that follow me, young fans and people in general is to take care. This isn’t a joke. The virus is real and it’s dangerous.” This year’s VMAs have indeed faced a number of logistical hurdles; though Governor Cuomo endorsed the initial plan to hold the event in-person at Barclays Center, it was announced earlier this month that MTV would switch to outdoor performances that “highlight the boroughs in an exciting show,” whatever that means. Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, BTS, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Maluma, CNCO, and the Black Eyed Peas are all still scheduled to perform, though with a week still left until the awards, that list may change.