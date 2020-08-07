James Gandolfini Loved Green Day

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Do you have the time / to listen to me whine / about the music taste of an acting icon? Sopranos star Michael Imperioli revealed on Instagram that the late James Gandolfini, who starred as Tony Soprano on the definitive TV drama, was a yuuuge Green Day fan. A fan asked Imperioli what Gandolfini liked to listen to, and when Imperioli replied Green Day, the fan didn’t believe him. “He would play the vinyl of dookie in his trailer at work. Totally serious,” Imperioli wrote. He added in another comment, “no joke. He loved Green Day.” And don’t forget, Dookie had hits on hits, from “Longview” to “Basket Case” to “Welcome to Paradise.” If you think it seems more up Anthony Jr.’s alley than Tony’s, just remember those lines in “Basket Case”: “I went to a shrink / to analyze my dreams / she says it’s lack of sex that’s bringing me down.” That’s Tony all the way.