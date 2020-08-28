Jazmine Sullivan Dares You to Text Your Ex in New Song ‘Lost One’

I’m not gonna do it, girl, I was just thinking about it … Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Headphones in if you’re trying to go to a whole other place. Jazmine Sullivan’s layered vocals in her new song “Lost One” are a meditative experience. With just her and a simple strum, Sullivan reminds us all she’s the queen of singing about heartbreak. “Just don’t have too much fun without me,” she belts over a quiet melody. “Don’t have too much, don’t have too much fun / Please don’t forget about me / Try not to love no one.” Hot-girl summer has been momentarily co-opted by sad-girl August. Cry about it, make a TikTok about it, but leave your ex alone! “Lost One” is Sullivan’s first song since 2017’s “Insecure” with Bryson Tiller for Issa Rae’s hit show. Her most recent album, Reality Show, came out in 2015 and has sustained us with songs like “Let It Burn.” She’s also appeared on tracks with Anderson .Paak and Kindness, lending her powerful voice to “Good Heels” and “Hard to Believe” featuring Sampha, respectively. While the pop girls have been speeding up their songs, powering us through the pandemic, Sullivan slows it down, makes us think about a few things.