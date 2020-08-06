Jennifer Grey To Have The Time Of Her Life Once More in New Dirty Dancing Movie

Whatever you do, do NOT put Baby in a corner. Photo: Getty Images

Put on your dancing shoes because there’s a brand new Dirty Dancing coming your way. Per Deadline, Jennifer Grey, who has previously is set to executive produce and star in a new Dirty Dancing movie with Lionsgate. The film, which has been rumored to be in the works for quite sometime, is being helmed by Warm Bodies director Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer with a screenplay by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis. Technically, it’s not the first remake or sequel to the iconic 80’s film starring Jennifer Grey and the late Patrick Swayze, as ABC released a made-for-television remake of the film without Grey in 2017 starring Abigail Breslin and the oft forgotten Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) served as a sequel with a 23% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, if you’re worried about the quality of the latest edition into the Dirty Dancing canon fear not, as Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer assures the film is in good hand. “It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the Company’s history,” said Feltheimer. As for what Grey’s Baby will be getting up to now it’s anyone’s guess. Perhaps Baby is a 301 Fitness enthusiast? Maybe Baby is a divorcee with a GrandBaby of her own? Fingers crossed Grey has the time of her life recreating her iconic lift with a much younger lover (perhaps Channing Tatum).