America’s Least Polarizing Comedian Snapped Watching Trump’s Convention Speech

Jim Gaffigan Photo: Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Famously clean comedian Jim Gaffigan is so inoffensive, his acts are free of swearing. He’s so inoffensive, he does minivan commercials featuring his five children. He’s so inoffensive, he opened for the actual pope. Gaffigan’s propensity to avoid hot-button topics in favor of Hot Pockets in his material has earned him a wide audience, including many conservative fans. But even America’s least polarizing comedian can be pushed to the brink of frustration by the low-budget spectacle that was the Republican National Convention. On August 27, as Trump violated the Hatch Act by campaigning on the White House lawn on live television, Gaffigan went on a tweetstorm against Trump, beginning with the simple sentiment of “RIP Truth,” before directly addressing Trump supporters:

Look Trumpers I get it. As a kid I was a cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he's a traitor and a con man who doesn't care about you. Deep down you know it. I'm sure you enjoy pissing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Gaffigan calls Jared Kushner a “douche bag,” rails against the hypocrisy of what the right calls “cancel culture,” and responds to conservative fans and trolls who tell him that coming out against Trump will ruin his career:

to those of you who think Im destroying my career wake up. if trump gets elected, the economy will never come back. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

He goes on to call Trump a fascist, says that “Trump pandering to the police and army (I gave 3 raises) is RADICAL,” and tells Trump’s followers to “wake up.”

I dont give a fuck if anyone thinks this is virtue signaling or whatever. We need to wake up. We need to call trump the con man and thief that he is. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Gaffigan’s wife and writing partner, Jeannie Gaffigan, had a note for him:

no need to curse tho. — Jeannie Gaffigan (@jeanniegaffigan) August 28, 2020