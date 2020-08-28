America’s Least Polarizing Comedian Snapped Watching Trump’s Convention Speech

Famously clean comedian Jim Gaffigan is so inoffensive, his acts are free of swearing. He’s so inoffensive, he does minivan commercials featuring his five children. He’s so inoffensive, he opened for the actual pope. Gaffigan’s propensity to avoid hot-button topics in favor of Hot Pockets in his material has earned him a wide audience, including many conservative fans. But even America’s least polarizing comedian can be pushed to the brink of frustration by the low-budget spectacle that was the Republican National Convention. On August 27, as Trump violated the Hatch Act by campaigning on the White House lawn on live television, Gaffigan went on a tweetstorm against Trump, beginning with the simple sentiment of “RIP Truth,” before directly addressing Trump supporters:
Gaffigan calls Jared Kushner a “douche bag,” rails against the hypocrisy of what the right calls “cancel culture,” and responds to conservative fans and trolls who tell him that coming out against Trump will ruin his career:
He goes on to call Trump a fascist, says that “Trump pandering to the police and army (I gave 3 raises) is RADICAL,” and tells Trump’s followers to “wake up.”
Meanwhile, Gaffigan’s wife and writing partner, Jeannie Gaffigan, had a note for him: