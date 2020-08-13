John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Announce New Pregnancy Through Song

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen ain’t your parents’ … parents. They’re cool, horny parents. In the music video for Legend and Gary Clark Jr.’s new single, “Wild,” John and Chrissy hop in a convertible to take a getaway to a secluded beach, where they hook up in the sand, hook up in the water, and hook up through some sort of gauzy cabana curtain. They fight at dinner, John runs through the forest, and they make up again. All the while, they’re juxtaposed with imagery of two majestic wild beach horsies, who are for sure also in love and probably horse-married. But wait! At the end of the video, they’re joined by their kids, Luna and Miles, and at the 3:21 mark, they definitely tease a baby bump. If this is John and Chrissy’s way of announcing that they’re expecting a third child, it sure is metaphorical. Thankfully they did not juxtapose that part of the music video with imagery of a very pregnant horse. Would’ve spoiled the whole vibe.

Update, 10:25 p.m.: Chrissy Teigen took to her favorite platform to show off her adorable third baby bump. At precisely 10:23 PM, Teigen posted a video of herself on Twitter with a visibly pregnant belly. Rocking leggings and an open blazer without a shirt, Teigen says, “Look at this third baby sh*t. What the… oh my god.” Oh my god, indeed.