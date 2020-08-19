John Legend Closes Out Second Night of the 2020 DNC

Thanks for helping us close out night two of the #DemConvention, @JohnLegend!



John Legend closed out the second night of the Democratic National Convention with a heartfelt rendition of his song, “Never Break,” though everyone’s hearts had already been stolen by a (likely cold) plate of beachside calamari earlier in the evening. Tracee Ellis Ross, who emceed throughout the night, introduced Legend’s performance, which of course included a piano. “The song is about love, hope and resilience, and I think we could all use some of that right now,” Legend said of the track, which is off his newest album, Bigger Love. The 2020 DNC performers have so far included Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges, and Billy Porter, who undoubtedly stole the show with a truly superlative cape. The convention continues tomorrow with performances from Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson. You can catch up on last night’s events here.