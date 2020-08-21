John Legend and Common Pay Tribute to John Lewis at DNC With ‘Glory’

The Democratic Party, no matter the U.S. as a whole, lost one of its great heroes a month ago: John Lewis, a legend of the civil rights movement who stood up for equality and justice until his death. On the last night of the Democratic National Convention, John Legend and Common honored Lewis with a performance of “Glory” from the Martin Luther King Jr. biopic Selma. The movie itself is named for the marches during which Lewis, then 25, led a group of over 600 across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, and suffered a skull fracture at the hands of Alabama police. Legend — who previously closed night two of the convention with his song “Never Break” — and Common performed the Oscar-winning song alongside a full choir. The performance followed a tribute to Lewis by Emmy-nominated documentarian Dawn Porter, featuring remarks by figures like Stacey Abrams, Nancy Pelosi, and the late Elijah Cummings.

