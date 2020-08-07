John Wick 4 Isn’t Even Out Yet, But John Wick 5 Is Already Confirmed

John Wick 19 idk who cares. Photo: Lionsgate

How many of John Wick’s dogs have to die before the poor guy can take a nice relaxing vacation from serving vengeance, preferably at a hotel that isn’t the murder hotel? Deadline reports that Lionsgate plans to make a fifth John Wick movie, which Keanu Reeves will film concurrently with the previously announced fourth John Wick movie, which has now been delayed a year from its originally planned May 2021 release date. Deadline quotes Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer saying on the studio’s earnings call: “We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year.’” If you can’t wait until 2022 for your fix of Reeves, you have options: His new Bill & Ted movie has been moved up to an August 28 release date, and he’ll appear as a tumbleweed in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run which will play in theaters in Reeves’s native Canada this August, and VOD in the United States next year.