Hosts. Photo: Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Just when you think this show is done surprising us: For the first time in Bachelorverse history, Chris Harrison will be replaced as host. On August 11, Harrison dropped off his son, a big boy whom he’s very proud of, at Texas Christian University, and now the host has to step away from filming season 16 of The Bachelorette while he quarantines for 14 days. Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher will fill in as host. A source told Us Weekly, “The moment he got back, Chris was told he could not set foot back on the set until he went through another 14-day quarantine,” adding, “The show’s contestants and crew all had to quarantine on the property for 14 days prior to the camera’s rolling. But it didn’t dawn on Chris he’d have to do it all over again if he simply left to take his kid to college.” Silly Chris, production at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California, isn’t going to grind to a halt so you can give your boy a father’s brave good-bye.

Fletcher first appeared as a contestant on season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016, and then starred on season 12 of The Bachelorette that same year, where she accepted a proposal from contestant Jordan Rodgers. Earlier this year, Fletcher and Rodgers had to postpone their wedding until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Us Weekly reports that Fletcher will fill in for 14 days of shooting, and that Harrison will be out of quarantine in time to film the last few episodes.