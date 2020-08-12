Photo: WireImage

The High Sparrow has flown the coop. Deadline reports that Oscar-nominated actor Jonathan Pryce is set portray Prince Philip on seasons 5 and 6 of Netflix’s The Crown. The Two Popes actor will join previously announced Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton, in the final two chapters of the Netflix series detailing the royal family. On The Crown, The role of Prince Philip has been portrayed by two younger British heart-throb actors Tobias Menzies and Matt Smith, but Pryce’s taking over the role aligns with the time jump that is set for seasons 5 and 6, which is set to air sometime in 2022.

Jonathan Pryce is perhaps best known for portraying “The High Sparrow” on HBO’s Game of Thrones, but has had a lengthy career in theater and film as well. Pryce won the Tony in 1991 for his portrayal of “The Engineer” in Miss Saigon, and scored his first and Oscar nomination this past year for his work in Netflix’s The Two Popes. Whether or not Pryce will get to portray old Prince Philip behind the wheel of a car is anyone’s guess, but we feel it’s fairly likely.