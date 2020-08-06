“You can murder a revolutionary, but you can’t murder a revolution,” shouts Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Black Panther Party who was assassinated by the FBI, in the trailer for Judas and The Black Messiah which dropped on Thursday, August 6. The film stars Academy-Award nominee Daniel Kaluuya as Hampton, depicting the betrayal and assassination of the revolutionary political activist. Directed by Shaka King and produced by Ryan Coogler and Warner Bros., Judas and The Black Messiah and reunites Kaluuya with his Get Out co-star LaKeith Stanfield who portrays William O’Neal and also features Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders, Lil Rel Howery, Jesse Plemons, and Martin Sheen. In the trailer, we follow Hampton as he gives impassioned speeches and provides free breakfast to inner city children of Chicago, as O’Neal wrestles with a difficult ultimatum. Unlike other movies that are making the leap to streaming platforms, the trailer for Judas and The Black Messiah makes it very clear that the film will be released “only in theaters” at some point in 2021. After a summer full of societal, racial, and political unrest, Judas and The Black Messiah can’t come soon enough.

