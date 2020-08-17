Kanye’s Sunday Service Has Returned to the Hills of Wyoming

Sunday Service is back 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/XOOeVs8Vgf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 17, 2020

He may still be trying to get on the ballot in a swing state near you, but this weekend, Kanye West also re-committed to another massive endeavor: his erstwhile Sunday Service, the first since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Wife Kim Kardashian West posted video of a hillside performance at the couple’s ranch in Wyoming, the brilliant orange color-coordinated choir harmonizing along to an accompanist on an upright piano, which could not have been easy to wheel across that grass and up an inclined. “Guess what’s back!!!,” she tweeted Sunday. “Sunday Service is back.”

In additional videos, posted by Kardashian to her Instagram Stories, the Kardashian-West kids can be seen joining the chorus. No one is wearing a mask in any of the clips, but Kardashian attempted to head off fan concerns on Twitter. “For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority,” she wrote. “It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use some uplifting.” Last year, Kanye released a gospel album Jesus Is King with the Sunday Service Choir on October 25, 2019.