Kate Winslet Says Sex Scenes Are ‘Not Like Eating a Sandwich’

Definitely not a sandwich. Photo: YouTube

Yesterday the “yearning lesbian gazes” portion of film Twitter (a.k.a. the majority of film Twitter) got a special treat when the trailer for Francis Lee’s new film, the lesbian period drama Ammonite, dropped online. And if there were any doubts about stars Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet’s romantic chemistry, those doubts have been, well, amplified. In a profile of Winslet in The Hollywood Reporter published August 26, Winslet described filming her sex scenes with Ronan confoundingly:

“Saoirse and I choreographed the scene ourselves,” Winslet explains of the most explicit one. “It’s definitely not like eating a sandwich. I just think Saoirse and I, we just felt really safe. Francis was naturally very nervous. And I just said to him, ‘Listen, let us work it out.’ And we did. ‘We’ll start here. We’ll do this with the kissing, boobs, you go down there, then you do this, then you climb up here.’ I mean, we marked out the beats of the scene so that we were anchored in something that just supported the narrative. I felt the proudest I’ve ever felt doing a love scene on Ammonite. And I felt by far the least self-conscious.”

Ah yes. Contrary to common belief that sex is definitely like eating sandwiches, and despite what your sex ed teacher may have told you about a condom and a banana, Winslet says that the scenes that she and Ronan choreographed had little-to-no hoagie play. We would counter if your sex scenes aren’t like eating a sandwich, you’re either doing sex wrong or not eating good enough sandwiches.