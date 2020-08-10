Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Had a Baby

Parents! Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Another celerity baby has arrived: Katherine Schwarzenegger has given birth to her first child with her husband, Chris Pratt.

Katherine’s brother Patrick Schwarzenegger confirmed the news in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Sunday. Heading out from a market in Santa Barbara over the weekend, Patrick told the tabloid, “They’re doing great, just got her a little gift,” and gave a thumbs-up when reporters congratulated him on becoming an uncle. Before driving off he showed reporters a package wrapped with a pink ribbon, but didn’t specify whether the present was for his sister or her baby. The parents have yet to reveal the baby’s name.

The child’s birthday has yet to be confirmed. A source reportedly saw Pratt’s car parked at the St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California, on Friday afternoon, so make of that what you will. To be fair, Pratt’s golden Volkswagen Beetle is rather distinctive. ET also reports that a van delivered flowers to Katherine’s home on Saturday. Katherine’s dad, former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger; her mom, Maria Shriver; and siblings were also photographed visiting her house recently. Arnold was smoking a cigar as he headed to his car, a celebratory gesture, but nothing out of the ordinary for the man who loves cigar lounges so much he successfully advocated to keep some open even as Los Angeles instituted a ban on tobacco sales last year.

Katherine, 30, and Chris, 41, wed in a lavish ceremony in June 2019 at a Montecito ranch. Then months later, in April, the couple announced they were expecting. This is Katherine’s first child and Chris’s second. He has a 7-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.