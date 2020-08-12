Is This the Face You Made When You Heard the Kamala News?

An endorsement. Photo: Katie Holmes/Instagram

On August 11, three months out from the 2020 presidential election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden finally revealed who his running mate would be: Kamala Harris, junior senator and third-degree writer of Paul Thomas Anderson’s checks. You’d be forgiven if you greeted this news not with excitement but with bated breath and only one thought on your mind: But what does Katie Holmes think about it? Well, you’ll be relieved to know that Holmes has spoken, giving her ringing endorsement in the form of an Instagram post with the caption, “#BidenHarris2020.” The accompanying pic is … a photo of herself, head tilted back dramatically, tits up, bracing herself on the counter of some sort of … bathroom? It’s a weirdly sensual illustration of her feelings for the Biden/Harris 2020 ticket; do Biden and Harris make her this ecstatic? Reverent? Horny? Why did she choose now to post this picture, and why did she peg it to Biden’s VP pick? When is this shot even from?

We can only answer the last question, thanks to Vulture’s Jackson McHenry and his use of some sort of mystical alethiometer called “Google reverse image search.” It turns out this endorsement photo is from her April 2020 cover photoshoot for InStyle. The dress is Valentino. The countertop is marble. The topic is her Barbara Sturm skin-care routine.

Meanwhile, other celebrities reacted to the news of Kamala Harris’s appointment as Biden’s VP pick with, you know, thoughts on and photos of Kamala Harris.

Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2020

(1/2) Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office? We work so hard and contribute to the pic.twitter.com/LpG0DvsGuT — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 11, 2020

Sen.KamalaHarris this is a great moment. Let’s take care of her and make sure we are supportive of her because this is a no nonsense race and she is ready. Go Kamala!! — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 11, 2020

Real actual tears of joy over here in the Hart household https://t.co/FuwDcuWOte — P!nk (@Pink) August 11, 2020

👏🏾🙌🏾👏🏾🙌🏾✊🏾Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB https://t.co/OErXQ5TqQL — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020

@KamalaHarris @JoeBiden I’m thrilled! I have no joke to tweet. Simply thrilled. Let’s do this! — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) August 11, 2020

Never change, Katie.