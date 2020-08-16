Photo: Instagram/SupremeNewYork

In a video posted Sunday by the brand Supreme, Katt Williams takes the mic to tackle the many, many woes of 2020, though, if you were hoping to fall all over yourself laughing, this isn’t the set (or the year) for you. “I kept most of the jokes in quarantine, in case you were looking for some laughs,” Williams quipped about his six-minute set, in which he addresses our “clown” President Donald Trump, encourages white people to say “Black Lives Matter” out loud in the privacy of their own homes for starters, and urges everyone to vote, vote, vote.

“Thank you, everyone. And no one. Ladies and gentlemen, Katt Williams. Crickets, crickets, crickets,” the stand-up greets the silent, audience-less venue, before breaking down Trump’s various suggested treatments for COVID-19. “Right now, we have a perfectly suitable clown running the free world. We got a guy whose advice included things that no decent crackhead would tell you to do with a gunshot wound. The man said if you have bleach, rub it on yourself. Sprinkle some in your eye. You see any UV lighting, walk in front of it. These are serious times. The president is a clown. Who’s gonna say something that makes sense?”

Williams eventually segues from coronavirus to this summer’s Black Lives Matters protests, ignited by the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of four police officers, one of whom knelt on his neck while he was restrained. “It’s an airborne virus, folks,” says the comedian. “If you breathe air, put on a mask. And because we can all agree that breathing is important, we can all agree that you putting your knee on a man’s neck for eight minutes is just murder. Just televised murder.”

And while it might not solve all of the nation’s problems, Williams asks you to please, for the love of god, not vote for Trump. “I have no right to tell people to vote, but I will tell you that even if your choices were as dumb as Hickory, Dickory, and Dock… even if those were your only choices, I would ask you to make a choice,” he says. “If you can’t make a choice, go and put my name on there. It ain’t gonna count for nothing, considering current legal situations I may or may not find myself in, but I appreciate your vote.” You can walk the entire video below.