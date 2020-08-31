We Swear This Isn’t Emily Blunt in Katy Perry’s ‘Champagne Problems’ Video

Just like that time when Zooey Deschanel enjoyed an invisibility cloak after she grew out her bangs and wore contacts, the auburn wig Katy Perry wears in her new music video for “Champagne Problems” got us thinking — hey, wait a second, is that Emily Blunt trying to replicate her Devil Wears Prada looks while crooning about “makeups to the breakups and times we coulda gave up?” Right down to the wing-tipped eyeliner and love of sparkly statement jewelry? It took us a few double takes to confirm that this person is definitely not Blunt; rather, Perry was able to shoot another music video in the early stages of her pregnancy before the arrival of her very cute daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. Turn your apartment into a lo-fi disco and dance along.

