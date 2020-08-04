With her own (delayed) album rollout to worry about, Katy Perry has decided now is the time to take the stance of … defending Ellen DeGeneres against claims of abuse and harassment against her and her staff. “I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” she tweeted. “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow.” Sure Katy, but have you read those allegations? “Fight” may be the only correct word there. And all to play games called “Would You Perry Me?” on TV? Perry is in interesting company defending Ellen, joining music mogul and her new friend Taylor Swift’s mortal enemy Scooter Braun, and Ted Cruz.
Katy Perry Decides Now Is the Time to Defend Ellen DeGeneres
Katy Perry. Photo: Shutterstock