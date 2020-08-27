Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome Daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom

Daisy’s parents. Photo: FilmMagic,

Pause the album lead-up! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced the arrival of their first child together, Daisy Dove Bloom. (Yes, the comments on the “Daisies” video are going wild.) Immediately setting their baby up to follow in their footsteps, the Goodwill Ambassadors revealed her arrival through UNICEF and took the opportunity to bring awareness to communities affected by COVID-19. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the statement began, “but we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of health-care workers and every 11 seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines, and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

“In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival,” they continued, already giving her a cute nickname. “By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child.” No offense to pregnancy-test spon-con, but this is how you publicize your personal life. Miss Perry is on a roll. She gave birth to her first kid, and tonight, she’s giving life to her fifth album, Smile.