Keke Palmer Says She ‘Expected’ GMA3’s Cancellation

Keke Palmer kept it real on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’s “After Show,” with fellow guest Real Housewife of Potomac Gizelle Bryant. When asked how she felt about the cancellation of her talk show, Strahan, Sara, and Keke, Palmer said it was “expected.” “When the pandemic hit, that’s what became all on our minds — the pandemic, corona, understanding COVID — so, I kind of knew that if our show did come back, it would have to be much, much, much, much later,” she explained. “Because our show is really about an audience. When you think about it, that’s what we do. We do a little bit of news, but it’s entertainment news. It’s really about fun, conversations, and lightheartedness. It’s a different time now, so some of the conversation has changed, and I think that kind of just pushed SSK out.” Strahan, Sara, and Keke’s time slot was switched to special COVID-19 coverage, Pandemic: What You Need to Know, for two weeks in March, then transitioned to GMA 3: What You Need to Know, including other news topics. Strahan, Sara, and Keke was reportedly canceled in July. Show or no show, Palmer continued to share her positivity and optimism throughout quarantine, even going viral for encouraging members of the National Guard to march alongside Black Lives Matter protesters in June. Can we just get her her own talk show? Heard there might be an opening somewhere …

