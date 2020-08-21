No matter how difficult August has been, here’s a reason to look forward to September: Kelly Clarkson is returning to her TV studio. The Kelly Clarkson Show will resume in-studio production for season two, beginning September 21. Clarkson has been filming the show from her Montana ranch, and later her home in Los Angeles, throughout the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including producing remote “Kellyoke” covers. No word on if the band will return to the studio with her for Kellyokes (here’s to hoping!), but an NBC release says the show will have a mix of in-person and virtual guests. The audience, meanwhile, will be virtual, but “fans will have the chance to get a front row seat as part of the show’s virtual audience from the comfort of their own home.” Sound familiar? Clarkson returns to Hollywood as an Emmy winner and a single woman, after a short stint judging America’s Got Talent, ready to keep bringing us a daily dose of joy through her covers. We’ll need it.
Kelly Clarkson (and Kellyoke?) to Return to the Studio in September
Goodbye, makeshift home studio! Photo: NBC