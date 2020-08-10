Photo: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Sometimes, opportunity only knocks once. Other times, opportunity doesn’t so much knock as it rides an electric bike into the side of your Malibu beach house. According to TVLine, Kelly Clarkson will be filling in for Simon Cowell this week on America’s Got Talent. The long-time judge broke his back Saturday in an electric bike accident and was rushed into spinal surgery. Cowell, who is reportedly now ‘doing fine,’ joked about the incident on Twitter Sunday: “Some good advice… If you buy an electric bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.”

The winner of American Idol’s first season, host of her own day-time talk series The Kelly Clarkson Show, and all-around reality competition show success story will join fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara for this week’s America’s Got Talent episodes. “My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for AGT,” she said in a statement Monday. “But no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson. You’re welcome in advance!”