Kevin Bacon Erotically Devours a Mango

Slurp. Photo: Getty Images

It has been a long day, a long month, a long year. So, a treat: Over the weekend, Kevin Bacon decided to share his morning mango routine, wherein he erotically prepares a mango to eat for breakfast. Under normal circumstances, I do not spend that much time thinking about Kevin Bacon — nothing personal — but today I have lost many minutes watching, thinking about, and rewatching Kevin Bacon’s perfectly out-of-touch accidental thirst trap: It’s the way he’s whispering as to not wake up Kyra Sedgwick, deep in her slumber. It’s the way he pops that mango inside out. It’s the way he really gets up in that mango’s guts — taking one, two, three bites before coming up for air. My God! It is still business hours, Kevin Bacon! See for yourself:

will be thinking about kevin bacon prepping a breakfast mango for a good long time pic.twitter.com/Yod0k2dA83 — Olivia Craighead (@oliviacraighead) August 24, 2020

Your move, Ben Mendelsohn–erotically–eating–a–lemon.