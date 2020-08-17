A couple o’ commuters. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Planes, Trains … & Carrs? Groan all you want, but you try coming up with a riff on a Planes, Trains & Automobiles remake, written by someone whose last name is a synonym for automobile. Deadline reports that John Hughes’s 1987 Thanksgiving road-trip comedy is being rebooted “as a star vehicle” (no pun intended) for Will Smith and Kevin Hart. Smith and Hart will co-produce the remake with Paramount, and although the article doesn’t say who will play the Steve Martin role and who will play the John Candy role, we’re guessing it’ll be Smith as Martin and Hart as Candy. Maybe they can do a funny bit of business where Smith stows Hart away in an overhead compartment or something? We’re just spitballing. Aeysha Carr, a writer on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the upcoming Woke, will write the remake, in her feature-film debut. We certainly know a couple of things they’ll have to update for the reboot: Under global warming, does it even snow at Thanksgiving anymore? Post-pandemic, will people even travel to see family for holidays? Banish these negative thoughts from your mind by conjuring up an image of Will Smith unzipping a carry-on with Kevin Hart inside. That’s gold.