Yes, That Is Kylie Minogue Riding a Giant Horse in a New Music Video

No, you’re not just seeing things: That is a new Kylie Minogue video, she is in space, that is a giant horse statue that she’s riding. Minogue dropped the video for her return to the dance floor “Say Something,” and it’s, in a word, a trip. Literally, in fact, to outer space — along with the costumer where she got all that glitter and foil. Knowing we can’t dance our hearts out to this bop in the club, Minogue distracted us with a galactic fantasy that makes little sense, but we’ll eat it up nonetheless. “Say Something” is still a bop, and we still can’t wait for Disco.

