L.A. Mayor Cuts Power at TikTok House in Vain Attempt to Stop Parties

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti turned off the lights for TikTok stars Bryce Hall, Noah Beck, and Blake Gray on Wednesday, after numerous violations of the city’s “no large parties” rule. Naturally, the TikTokers got on Instagram Live and documented their dark Hollywood Hills home; Gray reported seeing press in a helicopter outside and Hall can be heard saying he had to take a cold shower as a result. The shutoff comes a little over two weeks after Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a warning about large gatherings and Garcetti announced that it would shut off utilities at the offending homes.

Bryce Hall and Sway House member Blake Gray completely in the dark after Los Angeles Mayor authorizes city to shut off their electric. During Blake’s live stream, he states that a news helicopter is hovering over their home filming them. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/S9ToB6fnYC — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 20, 2020

While the Sway House members hosted several parties in the Hills, most recently Hall threw a party at a rental home in Encino, California, on August 14, with dozens of people crowding a single room. The event was shut down by the LAPD following noise complaints from neighbors. “Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public-health orders,” Garcetti said in a statement issued August 19. “The city has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.” Oop! Fans and fellow influencers, like Tyler Oakley, have been extremely distressed by stars like James Charles, Charli D’Amelio, and Jake Paul partying and hanging out without masks or social distancing. The Hype House threw a party with over 70 people and hundreds lined up to get inside just two weeks after Jake Paul hosted a massive party in Calabasas for a music video shoot. Meanwhile, the rest of California has seen an increase in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Today I authorized the City to disconnect utility service at a house in the Hollywood Hills to stop the large parties held there in flagrant violation of our public health orders. Parties like these can quickly and easily spread the virus and put our communities at risk. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) August 19, 2020