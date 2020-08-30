Every Mask Lady Gaga Wore at the 2020 VMAs

Pandemic aside, she would’ve done it eventually, right? Photo: Twitter/@vmas

While we’re at it, why don’t we give her another award for best masks? Lady Gaga has long made the MTV Video Music Awards her personal runway, turning iconic looks from the meat dress to her male drag as alter-ego Jo Calderone. And as the awards went on during the COVID-19 pandemic tonight, it was all about the masks, because Gaga said it herself: “It’s a sign of respect.” Along with winning the most awards of the night, plus the inaugural MTV Tricon Award, Lady Gaga wore no less than seven fantastic masks at the Video Music Awards. That included four for her many acceptance speeches, plus three during the glorious nine minutes that were her Chromatica medley. Below, as a true document of 2020, we chronicle all of Lady Gaga’s masks from the VMAs.

Photo: Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

This one really gets the gravity of the situation across — while still using within the Chromatica color palette.

Photo: Twitter/@vmas

The horns make sure everyone else keeps their six feet.

Photo: Twitter/@vmas

Yeah, we’re going to need light-up masks now.

Photo: Twitter/@vmas

The light-up masks are even rainproof!

Photo: Twitter/@vmas

To quote the Tricon herself, we want these stupid masks.

Photo: Twitter/@vmas

Some early inspiration for winter mask fashion.

Photo: Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

When the VMAs said she was a Tricon in fashion, this is what they meant.