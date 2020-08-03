Lena Waithe Is Making an Open Marriage Drama Called Open

Lena Waithe Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Writer and producer Lena Waithe is developing a drama series about non-monogamous marriages, with the working title Open, and she certainly has an, um, interesting perspective on the subject. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ﻿Waithe recently finished a pilot script for the series, which is part of her overall deal with Amazon Studios. “‘I’ve never been in an open marriage, but it’s fascinating to me,’” Waithe told The Hollywood Reporter. “‘We live in a world where, if I told you I cheated on my wife, you would be like, ‘Yeah, that’s the way it goes.’ But if I told you that I’m in an open marriage, it would be as if I told you I’m joining the Church of Scientology.’” We can’t vouch for everyone, but we’re pretty sure that Waithe is vastly over-generalizing the way people react to celebrities cheating on their wives. Waithe’s hypothetical is especially interesting considering the news of Open comes months after the dissolution of her two-month marriage to her longtime girlfriend Alana Mayo. But, you know, yeah, that’s the way it goes.