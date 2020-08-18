Lilly Singh to Star in a (Very Short) NBC Sketch-Comedy Series

Lilly Singh. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic,

Late-night host Lilly Singh just got another gig at NBC. Singh, whose late-night show A Little Late With Lilly Singh was renewed in May, will write and star in a two-episode sketch-comedy series for the network titled Sketchy Times With Lilly Singh. According to the press release, Sketchy Times will center on Singh, who will “perform in multiple sketches where she portrays every character and satirize how we’re all adjusting to the new normal. Each episode will feature a specific theme and include her signature musical parodies.” The release also notes that the show will be shot at Singh’s home “with minimal crew and proper safety protocols enforced.”

“Ten years ago I started playing every character in my sketches because my friends were all ‘Stop annoying us to be a part of your skits,’” Singh said on the project in the release. “With Sketchy Times, I’m going to play every character because me, myself and I have been training for this moment.” A Little Late head writer Sean O’Connor will also write the series alongside Astronomy Club’s Keisha Zollar. A premiere date for the two-episode series will be announced “in the coming weeks.”