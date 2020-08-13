‘African Giant’ Burna Boy Is Bigger Than Ever with New Album Twice As Tall

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

What do you do after you become an African Giant? If you’re Burna Boy, apparently you grow Twice As Tall. Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy has released his 5th studio, Twice As Tall, on Thursday, August 13 ahead of his performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The 15-track album is produced by Sean “Diddy” Combs, Bosede Ogulu and Burna Boy himself and features Youssou N’dour, Naughty By Nature, Kenyan band Sauti Sol, Stormzy, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Not only has Burna Boy dropped an album, but the singer has released an animated comic on Youtube called “The Secret Flame” narrated by his grandfather, Benson Idonije, who managed iconic Afrobeat music pioneer Fela Kuti back in the day. A great taste for African music must run in the family. Check out Burna Boy’s latest album and animated comic below.