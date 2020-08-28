Calvin Harris Releases New Single ‘Over Now (with The Weeknd)’ with The Weeknd

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Abel aka the Weeknd has been quite busy in quarantine, writing two screenplays for himself to potentially star in, as well as lending his vocals to new music. At midnight on Friday, August 28, Abel did the latter, as notorious beat maker and DJ Calvin Harris released a new track “Over Now (with The Weeknd)” featuring none other than the Weeknd. The release of the song comes the weekend of MTV’s Video Music Award’s where the Weeknd netted 6 nominations, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year, and is also expected to perform. Whether or not he’ll be performing this any snippet from his new song with Calvin Harris or his smash hit “Blinding Lights” is anyone’s guess, but the result will sure to be vaguely vibey and kinda whiny at the same time. Check out Calvin Harris’s latest song “Over Now” below.