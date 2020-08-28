By the laws of pop culture physics, if Selena Gomez drops new music, that means Justin Bieber must also release new music, to keep a state of equilibrium in the pop star universe. This theory proved to be true, at least, on Friday, August 28, when Black Pink released their hotly anticipated single “Ice Cream” featuring Selena Gomez, and Jaden Smith released a track featuring his long time pal and “Never Say Never” collaborator Biebs. The song, “Falling For You,” is track two of seventeen off of Jaden’s latest album CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3 the third addition in the series he began in 2012. Earlier this summer, Jaden released a music video for his quarantune single “Cabin Fever.” Stream Jaden’s album Cool Tape Vol. 3 and wonder if it really was just a coincidence that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez released new musical collaborations on the same day.

