New Mom Katy Perry Gives Birth To 6th Studio Album Smile

Photo: Getty Images

Katy Perry certainly has a lot to Smile about these days. On Thursday, August 27, the “Daisies” singer gave birth to her first daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom, appropriately named Daisy Dove Bloom. Less than 24 hours later, at midnight on Friday, August 28, Miss Perry gave birth to another labor of love, her 6th studio album Smile. The 12-track album has no guest artists or collaborations making it all Perry all the time, and includes Perry’s previously released singles “Never Really Over,” “Daisies,” and “Smile.” Reviewing Smile, Vulture music critic, Craig Jenkins, writes, “The great tracks recall the era where Katy singles didn’t miss. The patchy ones are reminders that she’s always been a work in progress.” Stream new mother Katy Perry’s latest creation, Smile, below.