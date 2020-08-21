You can hear the whistle tone in this picture. Photo: Getty Images

Clearly, Mariah Carey knows a thing or two about heroes. She tapped into her knowledge and gave the lambs a brand new song for our incredibly troubled times, enlisting musical super powers of Lauryn Hill on their previously unreleased collaboration “Save The Day,” which Carey finally dropped at midnight on Friday, August 21. The song is the first off of Carey’s recently announced new 15-track album of deep Carey cuts called The Rarities, all in honor of hitting her 30th year of being the elusive chanteuse. If 15 deep cut Mariah songs aren’t enough for you, Carey is releasing a bonus set which adds 17 additional songs recorded live at the Tokyo Dome in the ’90s, including such classics as “Emotions,” “Fantasy,” and “Forever.” “Save The Day” sees both Lauryn and Mariah at the height of their powers, saving the day, and channeling the 90s while they’re at it. Mariah breaks out the whistle tone, while Lauryn raps and samples her classic rendition of “Killing Me Softly With His Song.” The lambs are eating off the Lawn n’ Hills (what I would call Lauryn Hill stans, if I had my way) tonight.