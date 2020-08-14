Nipsey Hussle and Snoop Dogg. Photo: Getty Images for PUMA

At midnight on Friday, August 14th, the day before what would have been Nipsey Hussle’s 35th birthday, Snoop Dogg released “Nipsey Blue,” a tribute song honoring his late friend. On Thursday, Snoop took to Instagram to tell the world that he was dropping the track, posting a photo of himself wearing all blue, standing in front of a humongous blue mural of Nipsey, with the caption “a tribute to my neffew comin tomorrow [prayer hands] #Nipsey Blue.” In 2019, Hussle was fatally shot outside of his clothing store Marathon Clothing in South Central Los Angeles. Snoop’s song samples Dorothy Moore’s 1976 record “Misty Blue,” and primarily features the rapper singing along with the sample changing a few of the lyrics, like “baby” to “homie” and “Misty” to “Nipsey.” Listen to Snoop Dogg’s tribute to his friend Nipsey Hussle below. The Marathon Continues.