Anyone who’s seen her infamous and legendary rant about pickle juice knows that rap queen Nicki Minaj likes the finer things in life. Just incase that wasn’t clear, Ms. Minaj joined rapper and singer Ty Dolla Sign on his new single “Expensive” which he released at midnight on Friday, August 28. “She’s so expensive, OK” sings Ty Dolla Sign in the refrain, detailing the “Beemers or the Benzes” and “Diamond tennis necklaces” that his woman demands. “I got a shopping problem, got expensive taste / Bustdown Patek with the expensive face / Gotta get me ice, if he tryna skate / Gotta swipe the Amex if we go on a date,” spits Nicki, making her expectations incredibly clear for any potential future suitors. We hope that Minaj, who’s currently pregnant with her first child, gets everything she wants and more for herself and her unborn child. Stream Ty Dolla Sign’s “Expensive” collab with Mrs. Petty below.
Ty Dolla Sign Drops ‘Expensive’ Collab with Nicki Minaj
Photo: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images