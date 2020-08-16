Lizzo Is 100 Percent That Bitch Who Won Her ‘Truth Hurts’ Lawsuit

Photo: Don Arnold/Getty Images

Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay: Lizzo has prevailed in a lawsuit regarding songwriting credit for her hit song “Truth Hurts,” ending a legal process that began last fall. THR reports that a California federal judge dismissed the case from Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, who claimed they co-wrote the song for the flute queen in early 2017, which at the time went by the name “Healthy.” The judge granted Lizzo’s motion to dismiss the brothers’ countersuit, stating that “joint author of one copyrightable work does not automatically gain ownership of a derivative work.” Last October, Lizzo addressed the brothers’ allegation for the first and only time, stating that there was “no one in the room” with her when she wrote the song except “me, Ricky Reed, and my tears.” Lizzo proceeded to give “Truth Hurts” songwriting credit to Twitter user @MinaLioness, who coined the phrase “I just took a DNA test, turns out, I’m 100 percent that bitch,” on social media. “The creator of the tweet is the person I am sharing my success with, not these men,” Lizzo wrote. “Period.”