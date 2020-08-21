Photo: Shutterstock

After pleading guilty to two fraud charges related to his role in the college admissions scandal, Mossimo Giannulli has been sentenced to five months in federal prison, People reports. Giannulli and his wife, Full House star Lori Loughlin, both changed their pleas to guilty in May; Loughlin will face two months as part of her plea deal. Giannulli’s sentence also includes a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service upon release. Giannulli and Loughlin’s pleas relate to 2019 charges that they paid Rick Singer to help claim their daughters were accomplished rowers so they could be admitted to the University of Southern California as crew team recruits.

According to a sentencing memo, 20-year-old daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli knew about the scam and discussed “how to avoid the possibility that a high-school counselor would disrupt their scheme” with her parents. Giannulli called the high school counselor a “nosey bastard,” according to the memo, and confronted the counselor in-person after they expressed doubts to USC about Olivia Jade’s rowing; after the confrontation, the counselor confirmed to Giannulli that USC knew Olivia Jade “is truly a coxswain.”

Felicity Huffman, another actor implicated in the scandal last year, served just 11 days of a 14-day prison sentence after pleading guilty to fraud charges from her attempt to up her daughter’s SAT score. Giannulli and Loughlin maintained their not-guilty plea for over a year, even trying and failing to dismiss their charges in March. Loughlin will also be sentenced on August 21.