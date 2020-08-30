“Surprise. I exist outside your mind.” On Sunday, HBO put out the first full length trailer for its limited series We Are Who We Are, the new project from Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, and that line from Jordan Kristine Seamón’s determined Caitlin seems to set up the premise of the coming-of-age tale, which follows two American teens, and their families, living, loving, and brooding at a military base outside Venice, Italy.

The eight-episode We Are Who We Are “explores friendship, first love, identity, and immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager — a story which could happen anywhere in the world, but in this case, happens in this little slice of America in Italy,” according to HBO. The show will premiere on September 14. For those of you who want a bit more plot, the network’s description continues as follows:

Jack Dylan Grazer stars as shy and introverted fourteen-year-old Fraser, who moves from New York to a military base in Veneto with his mothers, Sarah (Chloë Sevigny) and Maggie (Alice Braga), who are both in the U.S. Army. Tom Mercier (Jonathan) plays Sarah’s assistant. Jordan Kristine Seamón stars as the seemingly bold and confident Caitlin, who has lived with her family on the base for several years and speaks Italian. Compared to her older brother Danny (Spence Moore II), Caitlin has the closer relationship with their father, Richard (Kid Cudi), and does not communicate well with her mother, Jenny (Faith Alabi). Caitlin is the lynchpin of her group of friends, which includes Britney (Francesca Scorsese), an outspoken, witty, sexually uninhibited girl; the cheerful and good-natured Craig (Corey Knight), a soldier in his twenties; Sam (Ben Taylor), Caitlin’s possessive boyfriend and Craig’s younger brother; Enrico (Sebastiano Pigazzi), a playful eighteen-year-old from Veneto, who has a weak spot for Britney; and Valentina (Beatrice Barichella), an Italian girl.

You can also enjoy some lovingly curated photos of the show’s cast on its Instagram page.