Photo: Getty Images

The late Mac Miller’s mixtape K.I.D.S. is now 10 years older and two songs longer. At midnight on Thursday, August 13, Mac Miller’s estate released a deluxe version of his hit mixtape K.I.D.S., released on August 13, 2010, on the 10th anniversary of its release. The rapper died on September 7, 2018 of a drug overdose due to a combination of fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills, cocaine, and alcohol at the age of 26.

K.I.D.S, which stands for “Kickin’ Incredible Dope Shit,” was Miller’s 4th mixtape and featured 17-tracks, including “Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza” and “Nikes On My Feet.” The new edition released by Miller’s label Rostrum Records features two new tracks “Ayye” and “Back in the Day.” The project was originally released on DatPiff, but is now available on Spotify and Apple Music. Stream the deluxe version of Mac Miller’s mistape, K.I.D.S., below.

TONIGHT we’re celebrating the 10th anniversary of @MacMiller’s K.I.D.S. mixtape by releasing a deluxe digital version with 2 NEW SONGS! #KIDS10 pic.twitter.com/O70xjPeG8p — Rostrum Records (@RostrumRecords) August 12, 2020