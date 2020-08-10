Spread the Word, Turds: The MacGruber TV Series Debuts in 2021

Will Forte’s beloved MacGruber premiered in theaters a decade ago, and the long journey since then — in which Forte, Jorma Taccone, and writer John Solomon have repeatedly teased the possibility of a MacGruber television series — has now been worth it. On January 16, news broke that NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, had put a MacGruber series into development, and, today, it went and gave the project an eight half-hour episode series order.

Here’s the logline for the series from the press release:

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil – only to find that evil… may be lurking within.

Forte will executive produce the series alongside original MacGruber team members Solomon and the Lonely Island’s Taccone, who is also attached as director. (SNL’s Lorne Michaels is also credited as an executive producer.) According to Peacock, the show is slated to premiere sometime in 2021 — an announcement made today alongside the above teaser video, in which Forte’s MacGruber slickly looks to the camera and says, “Spread the word, you friggin’ turds.” And who are we not to obey a command from the man himself?