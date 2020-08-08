Continuing in her reign of quarantine chaos, Madonna is apparently writing a screenplay with Diablo Cody (if her Instagram is to be believed). “When you’re stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do? Write a screenplay with Diablo Cody about…?” Madonna wrote in her Instagram caption, followed by several music-related emojis. The short video accompanying the caption showed Cody typing on a sofa next to Madonna, who describes her Gaultier cone bra costume from 1990’s iconic Blonde Ambition tour. Could Cody be writing a musical biopic of Madonna? This wouldn’t be the first screenplay written about Madonna’s life — Elyse Hollander’s script, Blonde Ambition, made a stir back in 2016, but ultimately remained un-produced, perhaps because Madonna herself was not supportive. It also wouldn’t be Cody’s first experience with a musical — she wrote the Meryl Streep vehicle Ricki and the Flash as well as the libretto to Broadway’s jukebox Alanis Morissette musical, Jagged Little Pill. The real question is, will Jason Reitman direct?
Madonna Is Apparently Collaborating With Diablo Cody on a Screenplay
