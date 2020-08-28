ABC Orders Mamie Till Mobley Miniseries Women of the Movement

Gina Prince-Bythewood Photo: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Today, on the 65th anniversary of the brutal lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till, ABC announced that it has ordered a six-episode miniseries about his mother, Mamie Till Mobley, and her fight for justice in the Jim Crow South after her son’s murder. Called Women of the Movement, the series will be executive produced by Jay-Z and Will Smith, among others, with Marissa Jo Cerar serving as the writer and showrunner. Old Guard director Gina Prince-Bythewood will direct the first episode of the series, saying in a statement, “The story of Emmett Till and Mamie Till is not one I want to tell. It is a story I need to tell.” Cerar said, “Telling Emmett and Mamie’s story is a responsibility I have not taken lightly since I began this journey last year, because this is more than a tragedy; it’s a story about a mother’s unwavering love of her son and her commitment to bettering the lives of all Black people. I can’t wait to start filming. With the brilliant Gina Prince-Bythewood as our director, we could not be in better hands.” Women of the Movement is set to debut in 2021.