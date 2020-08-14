Marge Simpson Heard What You Said About Kamala Harris Sounding Like Her

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

With three children under 12 who refuse to age and a husband who has narrowly skirted catastrophe countless times, Marge Simpson already has a lot on her plate, but when Trump senior advisor Jenna Ellis tweeted Wednesday that presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris “sounds like Marge Simpson,” the mild-mannered Fox animated matriarch decided to issue a statement. On Friday, the series posted a prototypically polite message from Marge to Ellis, though she doesn’t touch on one of the most salient points at hand: they don’t sound alike at all!

“I don’t usually get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me. Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment,” says The Simpsons star. “If that’s so, as an ordinary, suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name call, Jenna.” Cutting to a still of the Simpson home in a moment that feels like an off-the-cuff comment from voice actress Julie Kavner, or at least, feels designed to be, Marge admits, “I was gonna say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”